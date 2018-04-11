Millarville Horticultural Club: Looking Forward to Spring - Gateway Gazette

Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, May 8th. Kath Smyth will be discussing drought tolerant plant.

Spring is right around the corner! Save the date! June 7th is our annual plant sale. It will be at 7pm sharp at the Millarville racetrack quonset. The club members are donating plant material from their own gardens. Perennials , annuals, Shrubs and trees available. All Chinook hardy and ready to plant. Join us for this very popular event.

Also please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15/year. We welcome new members. For more information email [email protected] or call Sheila at 403-931-3989.