Millarville Horticultural Club Offers Landscape Grant

Millarville Horticultural Club has a landscaping grant available to non-profit organizations in the MD of Foothills, west of the 5 meridian and north of highway 540. The maximum grant available is $750. This could be used for hard landscaping, permanent plant materials and/or installation costs. If you are interested in applying for this program please contact Arlene Visser at [email protected] or at 403-933-2885 or at Box 742, Black Diamond, T0L 0H0. The deadline is March 31, 2018.