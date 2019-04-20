 Millarville Horticultural Club: Wild Gardens - Gateway Gazette

Millarville Horticultural Club: Wild Gardens

Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house.  Tuesday May 14th is the next meeting.  It is our spring potluck. 6:30pm is the dinner, bring your favorite dish for 5-6 people, Julie Walker will be speaking on rewilding your garden at 7:30. She is a local and knows her native plants and animals. Also please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15 /year. We welcome new members . For more information email [email protected] or call Sheila at 403-931-3989.
