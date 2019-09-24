Millarville Horticultural Society: Garden Retreat - Gateway Gazette

Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house. Our next meeting is on Tuesday October 8 at 7:30pm. We are lucky to have Stacey Laursen from Garden Retreat to speak about greenhouses and self watering planters. We need all the help we can get in this challenging growing area. See you there.

Also please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15/year. We welcome new members. For more information email [email protected]