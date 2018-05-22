Millarville-Stockland 4-H Beef Club News: Cleaning Up - Gateway Gazette

Club reporter – Clay Jardie

We started March with our first meeting on the 11th where we marked all the beef and sheep records. Our Grooming Clinic March 24th at Watkins barn was a success and well attended. A big thank you to Pete Watkins for instructing the clinic. We also had a sheep clinic on March 21st. Thank you to Nick Clarke from HiPro for talking to the kids. On March 30th, our sheep members went to the Cranswick farm and had Kathleen Arkes do a very informative clinic for them. A huge thank you to the Cranswick family and Kathleen for all their hard work. Our meeting on April 25th is when we organized what we are going to do for barn display using the theme of 4-H of the future…Come check out our fun ideas at the Agriculture Pavilion in Stampede Park the first weekend of June. We also had another successful Highway clean up on May 5th thank you to Jane’s Restaurant in Priddis and their staff for the wonderful pizza lunch.

Watch for our Achievement day results in the next report. We also have 12 steers that are being sold at 4-H on parade on Sunday, June 3rd. Call Susan Jeffery (403-931-3132) for more information about the purchase of 4-H Beef. Support your local entrepreneur youth. Your purchase of Millarville Stockland Beef can be donated to Charity for a full tax receipt, divided amongst a group of friends, or gifted to your staff members.