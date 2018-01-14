Millarville-Stockland 4-H Beef Club News: Guest Speaker Cameron Olson

Club reporter – Clay Jardie
We have been busy having fun for the last couple months. Starting with our first guest speaker Cameron Olson, who spoke to us on Feed, and appropriate rations and how to properly finish each animal. Christmas brought us another great Christmas party at laser tag and the giving and receiving of secret Santa gifts. In the Christmas spirit, we were also involved in the regional hamper packing, that benefited around 20 local families in need. We have been working with our animals and it sure shows, this years’ bunch of steers are pretty evenly matched so far, as we saw in our rather chilly farm tour during the Christmas break. Keep up the good work Millarville-Stockland!