Millarville Toastmasters Youth Leadership

MILLARVILLE, AB – On April 26, students at the Millarville Community School who have been participating in a Youth Leadership Program demonstrated what they have learned during the 8 week program by competing in a Speech Contest.

Under the Toastmasters umbrella, Youth Leadership Programs operate on the belief that every young person has the potential to be a strong leader with the right support and development opportunities.

The Youth Leadership Program is sponsored by Toastmasters International. Club 3950, of which Fluor Calgary is a member, sponsored the Speech Contest. The intent of the program is to help youth build their skill sets in communication and leadership in preparation of becoming the next generation of leaders in business, industry, and community.

Fluor Calgary employee and Management Sponsor of Club 3950, Tammy Frenette, was in attendance and serving as judge for the students’ presentations. “The Youth Leadership Program provides an opportunity for students to become more confident in communicating to an audience. Each of these students delivered well organized speeches with vocal variety, humour and gestures – and all of them have only been in the program for the past eight weeks!”

Lisa Branch, a local mom of one of the participating youth, took it upon herself to run the Youth Leadership Program. According to Millarville Community School teacher, Matthew Hanson, it’s support like Lisa’s that helps the program achieve success. “I am so appreciative for her commitment to the Youth Leadership Program. As a teacher, I can see the impact of this program on the students’ confidence and their willingness to speak in front of a group. The students are able to plan out their ideas and articulate their thoughts with ease.”

When asked what the experience has meant for them, students had this to say:

“This helped me be able to talk to people without planning out what I was going to say. I was able to think on my feet.”

– Linden Conroy

“You’re going to need to be able to talk to people when you’re older and Toastmasters shows you how to do that.”

– Tyson Sharkey

Participants were awarded first, second and third place in three groups, organized by level of speech capabilities. The following students walked away with winning honours:

Group 1

Lauren Marshall (Books vs Movie) Katrina Branch (Cliches in a Nutshell) Ava Morris (Yoga)

Group 2

Linden Conroy (Origins of Ziggy Stardust) Sage Runge (Sheep Breeds) Jaxon Dunne (Life on the Farm)

Group 3

Tyrell Sullivan (Weird Laws) Josh Bakoway (Story Writing) Deirdre Voth (Magical World of Feet)

“Congratulations to all of the contestants in overcoming their jitters and I commend them on making the judging of the contest very challenging. On behalf of myself and Fluor, I wish them all the best in their future development,” said Frenette.

