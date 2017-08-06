Minister Bennett Announces New Funding for the First Nations and Inuit Youth Employment Strategy

Regina, SK – Investing in the future of Canada’s youth benefits all Canadians. The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, announced today Budget 2017 investments of approximately $100 million over three years towards the First Nations and Inuit Youth Employment Strategy (FNIYES) to enrich opportunities for First Nations and Inuit youth.
As part of the FNIYES, this year’s annual National Science Camp, which took place from July 17 – 22, 2017, brought together First Nations and Inuit youth from across Canada. The camp fosters an environment of collaboration, innovation, and discovery in which youth explore the fields of science and technology while learning about possible career paths.
“Congratulations to the 43 Inuit and First Nations youth from across Canada that took part in this year’s National Science Camp. Building a bright tomorrow begins with investing in youth today. As part of this effort, our government is proud to invest over $100 million in new funding to the First Nations Youth Employment Strategy.”
The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.
Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs
“Our camp seeks to engage and excite First Nations and Inuit students about science, and INAC’s support means that we can continue to provide a platform for the next generation of scientists and technology innovators.”
Bob Kayseas, PhD
Vice President Academic, Department of Indigenous Science, the Environment and Economic Development at the First Nations University of Canada