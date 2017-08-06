Minister Bennett Announces New Funding for the First Nations and Inuit Youth Employment Strategy

Regina, SK – Investing in the future of Canada’s youth benefits all Canadians. The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, announced today Budget 2017 investments of approximately $100 million over three years towards the First Nations and Inuit Youth Employment Strategy (FNIYES) to enrich opportunities for First Nations and Inuit youth.

As part of the FNIYES , this year’s annual National Science Camp, which took place from July 17 – 22, 2017, brought together First Nations and Inuit youth from across Canada. The camp fosters an environment of collaboration, innovation, and discovery in which youth explore the fields of science and technology while learning about possible career paths.