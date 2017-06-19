Minister Bilous Leads Biotech Mission to California

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 19

Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, will promote investment opportunities in Alberta biotech and health sciences at the 2017 BIO International Convention in San Diego, June 16-21.

Minister Bilous will join 12 Alberta biotechnology and health sciences organizations attending the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s (BIO) annual conference. It is the largest gathering of its kind in the world, attracting 16,000 participants from 76 countries.

The minister will also travel to San Francisco June 21-23 for meetings with companies specializing in health tech, artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

“Alberta life-sciences researchers and entrepreneurs are the best in the country and BIO 2017 is the best venue in the world to connect them with potential investors and partners. Showcasing Alberta abroad means new jobs and new opportunities at home as we work together to grow and diversify our economy.”

Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

Over the past 10 years, Alberta delegations at BIO have attracted more than $40 million in health research investments. At BIO 2016, Alberta developed a successful collaboration on organ-transplant health technologies and expanded its partnership with a global pharmaceutical company to connect Alberta health researchers directly with experts who can help them take their innovative processes and products to market.

Alberta is home to more than 200 life sciences companies employing more than 4,500 people, with annual revenues estimated at $1.5 billion and growing. The province has the highest per capita investment in health research and innovation of all Canadian provinces.

Following the BIO 2017 convention, Minister Bilous will meet with companies in San Francisco and Silicon Valley to build on discussions and expand connections made during his investment attraction mission to the region in April.

The Government of Alberta delegation includes the minister and one political staff, one ministry staff (Los Angeles) and two ministry staff (San Jose/SanFrancisco). The cost of the trip, including travel, accommodations and meals, is estimated at $32,000.

Itinerary for Minister Bilous*

Date Event
Fri., June 16, 2017 Depart Edmonton for Los Angeles
Meetings with virtual reality and biotech companies
Sat., June 17, 2017 Depart for San Diego
Private time at own expense
Sun., June 18-

Wed., June 21, 2017

 BIO 2017
Industry Roundtable with BioAlberta and Innovative Medicines Canada
Alberta multi-stakeholder meeting
Roundtable with elected officials from other Canadian jurisdictions
Canadian Pavilion opening
Meetings with biotech and pharmaceutical companies
Speaking at Alberta medical schools reception
Meeting with San Diego’s mayor and Economic Development Corporation
Wed., June 21, 2017 Travel to San Jose
Thurs., June 22, 2017 Meetings with software, agri-tech, venture capital companies
Canadian Consulate reception for Alberta delegation
Fri., June 23, 2017 Meeting with video gaming company
Depart for Edmonton

*Itinerary is subject to change.

