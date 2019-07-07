Minister Calls on Public to ‘Buy Albertan’ - Gateway Gazette

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen hosted a barbecue July 3, urging Albertans to support farmers and ranchers in the face of international market closures.

Minister Devin Dreeshen, Premier Jason Kenney, and representatives of beef, pork and canola producers in Alberta.

Joining the minister at the event on the legislature grounds were MLAs from all parties, along with legislature staff and industry representatives, to show solidarity with Alberta’s farmers and ranchers.

“Alberta has a well-earned reputation for making high-quality food, thanks to the hard work of our farmers. We’re proud of Alberta farmers. Alberta farmers are caught in the crossfire of a bunch of international fights that have nothing to do with them. Everyone can do their part and help our farmers by buying Albertan. When you are out for dinner, ask the restaurant if they are serving Alberta beef, pork and grains.”Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Agriculture supports Alberta communities and contributes billions to our economy every year.

This summer, Albertans are encouraged to buy food grown and raised in-province to support our producers. We encourage Albertans to set up their own gatherings and spread the message to #BuyAlbertan.

“We are very grateful to Premier Kenney and Minister Dreeshen for hosting today’s BBQ on the Legislature Grounds in support of the Alberta beef, canola and pork producers in Alberta. The Alberta Government understands the issues facing the farming community today and they are committed to helping where possible.”Darcy Fitzgerald, executive director, Alberta Pork

“Alberta beef is famous in Canada and internationally for its great taste and quality, which we owe to our producers’ hard work and dedication. We’re glad to see the Alberta government stand with our ranchers, and we’ll continue to work with them and our industry partners to resolve the current market access issues.”Tom Lynch-Staunton, Government Relations and Policy manager, Alberta Beef Producers

“Alberta Canola appreciates the support from Premier Jason Kenney, Minister Dreeshen and MLAs and for keeping awareness of this issue alive.”Ward Toma, general manager, Alberta Canola

“Minister Devin Dreeshen and Premier Jason Kenney hosted Alberta farmers in support of ongoing trade issues. There was great support and the rain held off long enough to enjoy the burgers.”Janice Tranberg, CEO and president, Alberta Cattle Feeders

The Alberta government continues to work with the federal government and industry to open markets for our province’s producers.

Quick facts