Minister Ceci Statement on Public Sector Bargaining - Gateway Gazette

Minister Ceci Statement on Public Sector Bargaining

Aug 21

Joe Ceci, Minister of Finance and President of Treasury Board, released the following statement about the tentative agreement reached with the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE), covering members who work in the public service:

“I want to thank negotiators for the Government and the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees for their hard work in reaching a tentative agreement. I also want to thank the mediator, Andy Sims, for his efforts in supporting the parties through the negotiation process. We respect the ratification process in which the AUPE will now engage with its members.”

~Joe Ceci, Minister of Finance and President of Treasury Board

Of the six major provincial public sector contracts, in addition to the tentative agreement with the AUPE, three others—with the Alberta Teachers’ Association, Health Sciences Association of Alberta, and the United Nurses of Alberta—have been ratified. Negotiations continue in the two remaining contracts, which both cover AUPE members who work in Alberta Health Services.

