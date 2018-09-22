Minister Duncan Celebrates Science Literacy Week by Talking Science and Space with High School Students - Gateway Gazette

Events across Canada last week inspired the next generation of researchers and innovators

The path for young Canadians to fulfill their greatest dreams starts with science. In today’s competitive, knowledge-based global economy, preparing the next generation to be part of Canada’s STEM-savvy workforce will ensure they are capable of taking on the challenges of today and tomorrow.

That was the message shared today by the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, at a Let’s Talk Science event marking Science Literacy Week, a week-long celebration of science and space in Canada. Science Literacy Week is presented by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada in partnership with the Canadian Space Agency.

The Minister took part in hands-on science and space activities with students from Lisgar Collegiate Institute and Opeongo High School. Activities, which are related to Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ upcoming mission to space, included a tour of the Lisgar Collegiate Institute Space Simulation Club’s spacecraft, a visit to its planetarium and a hovercraft demonstration.

From space travel to the Internet and everything in between, science has led to some of the world’s greatest inventions. Young Canadians are the next generation of scientists and researchers, and they have an important role to play in building a strong future for Canada, one that includes a clean environment, healthy communities and a growing middle class.