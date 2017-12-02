Minister Hoffman: Statement About Fertility Services

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman issued the following statement about access to fertility treatment:

“Alberta families are always foremost in my mind. I know the departure of two physicians from the Regional Fertility & Women’s Endocrine Clinic at the Lois Hole Hospital for Women to take up private practice has led to uncertainty and stress for many families.

“Alberta Health Services will continue to provide all the same publicly insured services it has done through the Lois Hole clinic, and will assist patients throughout the transition if they wish to move to the private clinic.

“Some of the affected families will be speaking at the legislature today. Earlier this week, I invited them to meet with me and discuss what the way forward could look like. I will be meeting with some of them in the coming days and my door will always be open.”