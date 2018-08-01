Minister Mason Provides Update on Carillion - Gateway Gazette

Carillion Canada has sold its Highway Maintenance operations in Alberta and Ontario to Emcon Services Inc., a highway and bridge maintenance company currently operating in British Columbia and Ontario.

The sale has been approved by an Ontario court. As a result of the sale, Emcon Services Inc. will assume the highway maintenance contracts in Alberta and Ontario which are currently held by Carillion Canada.

“The agreement will ensure that highway maintenance in Carillion’s former contract areas will not be interrupted. This sale represents the best way forward to maintain safe and reliable Alberta roads, and was the most cost effective option considered by government.” ~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

“Emcon is looking forward to working with Alberta Transportation to deliver high quality maintenance services. Emcon has 30 years of providing contracted highway maintenance, and will work hard to ensure a safe and dependable highway network for Albertans. This move will also create new jobs in Alberta. We’re hiring 10 to 12 mechanics and mechanical apprentices and between 60 and 80 new winter equipment operators.” ~Frank Rizzardo, president and general Manager, Emcon Services Inc.

Emcon Services Inc. remains committed to keeping all current Carillion staff and will assume all existing labour agreements, which includes 300 jobs during the winter and up to 500 jobs in the summer.

Once the agreement has been finalized by all parties, the government of Alberta will release details of its financial obligations.