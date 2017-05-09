Minister Miranda Welcomes Global Tourism Partners

Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda issued the following statement regarding Rendez-vous Canada 2017 in Calgary:

“I would like to welcome our tourism trade partners from across the country and around the world to Alberta for Rendez-vous Canada, the nation’s top international business-to-business marketplace for tourism.

“Alberta will be welcoming more than 1,600 international tourism professionals from 29 countries, including more than 550 international buyers and 1,100 Canadian sellers. Hosting the event is anticipated to bring more than $4 million in revenue to the region, with 5,000 room nights in Calgary hotels, and puts Alberta tourism products and destinations on display.

“It is an honour to host this prestigious event in Alberta during our nation’s 150th anniversary. Publications like the Lonely Planet and the New York Times have put Canada on top of their list of best places to visit in 2017. We have a fantastic opportunity to show some of the world’s most influential travel buyers all that Alberta has to offer at a time when Canada is top of mind for travellers around the world.

“Growing Alberta’s tourism industry is a key priority for our government. It creates jobs, contributes to the diversification of the provincial economy and generally makes life better for Albertans. I congratulate Travel Alberta and Tourism Calgary for hosting Canada’s foremost tourism marketplace at home in Alberta during such a special year for our country.

“I am also pleased to be working with our national partners, Destination Canada and the Aboriginal Tourism Association of Canada, to pursue common goals.

“The Government of Alberta is committed to working with tourism industry partners to grow the visitor economy in the province.”