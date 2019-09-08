Minister of Justice on ‘Talking Rural Crime’ Tour - Gateway Gazette

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer is hitting the open road to meet Albertans to gain their input and discuss their concerns about the rapid increase in rural crime.

“This government is committed to helping keep Albertans safe, secure and protected, wherever they call home. This includes spending time outside the province’s big cities to hear directly from people about their experiences with rural crime and their insights into it. That is why I’m hitting the road to meet with Albertans to ensure we have a faster, fairer and more responsive justice system to meet their concerns.”Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Throughout September, the minister will meet with individual residents, business owners, rural crime watch groups and local officials to hear first-hand their rural crime concerns. To ensure a broad level of understanding of concerns, the itinerary includes both rural and urban municipalities.

“First-hand conversations with Albertans will help ensure our actions truly reflect where Albertans are today. We recognize the unique vulnerability of Albertans in rural areas. We want to work with them to ensure our justice system reflects the realities of rural Alberta and has the tools and resources necessary to ensure rural Albertans feel their justice system protects them, their loved ones and their property.”Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

The minister’s tour begins Sept. 5 in Bragg Creek. It will include communities from Fairview in the north to Raymond in the south, with many locations in between. The itinerary is subject to change.

Tour schedule

Thursday, Sept. 5

Bragg Creek

Springbank

Friday, Sept. 6

Red Deer

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Lacombe-Ponoka

Athabasca

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Slave Lake

Fairview

Thursday, Sept. 12

Grande Prairie

Whitecourt

Monday, Sept. 16

Cheadle

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Lethbridge

Coaldale

Friday, Sept. 20

Airdrie

Drumheller

Monday, Sept. 23

Drayton Valley

Monday, Sept. 30