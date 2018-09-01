Minister of Veterans Affairs Award Commendation to Eighteen Albertans - Gateway Gazette

Calgary, AB – The Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, presented the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to 18 recipients, on Friday, from across Alberta for their service and care to Canadian Veterans and their dedication to remembrance.

Recipients:

Barry Ashton

Lorne Baird

Archie Clark

Arnold Falls

David Graham

James O’Dell

Donald (Sandy) Owen

Wally Patterson

Cedar Rebecca Santanna

Lealand (Skip) Saunders

Ralph Schutte

Earl (Sam) Simpson

Gabrielle Simpson

Donald Strachan

Gordon Uhersky

Jessie Tylre Williams

Denis Wright

Linda Wright

About the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation

Since serving in uniform, many of Canada’s Veterans continue to provide outstanding service to their country, their communities and their fellow Veterans. To formally recognize the contributions of these outstanding Canadians, the Governor General authorized the creation of the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation.

The Commendation is awarded annually to individuals who have contributed in an exemplary manner to the care and well-being of Veterans or to the remembrance of the contributions, sacrifices and achievements of Veterans.

The Commendation is intended primarily for Veterans, but may be awarded to non-Veterans.

Backgrounder

In April, 2001 Her Majesty the Queen approved the design of a special bar to be worn with decorations to be known as the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation.

The Governor General has issued a Warrant creating this award, and the governing policies call for it to be “…awarded to individuals who have performed commendable service to the Veteran community and /or individuals who represent commendable role models for their fellow Veterans.” The Commendation is intended primarily for Veterans, but may be awarded to non-Veterans.

Insignia and Wear

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar for wear with decorations. The design is a gold maple leaf resting on a red poppy, a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war, with the Royal Crown on the top of the pin.

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation is worn below official decorations on its gold bar. It can be worn on a recipient’s blazer, formal wear, etc. on occasions when it is appropriate for medals to be worn. The lapel pin may be worn at any time on civilian dress.