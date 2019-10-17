Minister Panda Heads to IT Conference in Chicago - Gateway Gazette

Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda is travelling to Chicago to promote Alberta to job creators in the IT industry.

The Oct. 17-18 trip to the annual ITServe Alliance Synergy Conference is part of the government’s strategy to boost investment and create jobs for Albertans.

Minister Panda will speak to more than 1,500 delegates at the conference regarding opportunities in the technology sector, and the steps Alberta is taking to cut red tape, welcome new Canadians and become the lowest-taxed jurisdiction in Canada.

The minister will also participate in the lawmakers’ panel discussion with U.S. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of the 8th District of Illinois.

The estimated cost of the mission to Chicago for the minister is less than $2,500. The costs of the trip will be paid by the conference organizers and has been approved by the Ethics Commissioner.