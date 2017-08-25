Minister Proudly Raises Pride Flag in Calgary

Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism, issued the following statement to mark the raising of the Pride flag at McDougall Centre:

“I am proud to belong to a government that celebrates diversity and inclusion and welcomes people as varied as the infinite colours of the rainbow.

“I am honoured to once again raise the Pride flag at McDougall Centre in tribute to the Calgary Pride celebrations over the next 10 days, demonstrating our government’s support for LGBTQ2+ individuals and all members of our province’s gender and sexually diverse community. The intergenerational theme for Calgary Pride 2017 reminds us that people of all ages have stories, experiences and wisdom to share that add to our collective pride.

“As Albertans and Canadians, we are fortunate to live in a caring and inclusive province and country. Unfortunately, as we’ve seen in the recent actions of some around the world, and even in our own province, hatred and intolerant behaviours still exist. People continue to face homophobia, transphobia, discrimination and even persecution. It is important to bring these issues to the forefront and address them head-on. Our government will continue to push forward to remove stigma and barriers for LGBTQ2+ individuals and all gender and sexually diverse Albertans. And I call on all Albertans to take a stand against intolerance and ensure that our province is a safe, inclusive and welcoming place for everyone.

“I am excited to march with Premier Notley and our colleagues in the Pride Parade on Sunday, Sept. 3 and invite all Albertans to join us. Together, we will continue to stand tall and proud for all gender and sexually diverse Albertans and continue our fight for LGBTQ2+ rights in our province, our country and the world.”

The Pride flag will fly at McDougall Centre Aug. 24 – Sept. 4.