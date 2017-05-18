Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness issues a statement related to harassment in the RCMP

Ottawa, May 15, 2017 ­– The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, today issued the following statement concerning the release of reports from a Special Advisor and the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission related to harassment in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“The Prime Minister gave me the mandate to ensure that the RCMP is a healthy workplace, free from harassment and sexual violence. Both he and I are strongly committed to whatever action is necessary to help RCMP members, trainees and employees feel safe and respected amongst their colleagues and supervisors.

Both reports describe similar serious and longstanding concerns relating to harassment issues within the RCMP. The issues identified come at a great cost – to the victims’ health and wellbeing, to the reputation and credibility of the RCMP, and to all Canadians. The recommendations will be carefully reviewed and will inform further action to ensure that the RCMP is a healthy and respectful workplace.

The Force continues ongoing efforts to improve its work environment, including a modernized Code of Conduct, a streamlined harassment investigation and resolution process, and improved training for harassment investigators. In addition, last fall’s formal apology and compensation to women who experienced harassment in the Force helped to bring closure for those affected by a deeply troubling period in the Force’s history, and demonstrated a clear desire to move forward.

As all Canadians know, RCMP members perform a vital role in our communities from coast to coast to coast. Canadians rightly expect them to conduct themselves in a professional and exemplary manner as befits their reputation as members of a Canadian icon and one of the finest police forces in the world. Most members do just that, and we can all be proud of their work–but most is not enough.

We can and we must do better, as these reports make all too clear.

I would like to thank Ms. Fraser and Ian McPhail for their work, as well as the many individuals who agreed to be interviewed and who provided information that led to the findings and recommendations outlined today.”

The two reports can be found online:

Additional information on the two reviews can be found online:

Follow Public Safety Canada (@Safety_Canada) on Twitter.

For more information, please visit the website www.publicsafety.gc.ca.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

