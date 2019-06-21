Minister Sajjan on the Death of Bombardier Labrie - Gateway Gazette

June 18, 2019 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement:

“I share in the mourning for the loss of Bombardier Patrick Labrie along with the entire Canadian Armed Forces family. We are reminded of the cost of service to our country each time a member of the Canadian Armed Forces family passes away while preparing to defend Canada. I extend my sincere condolences to Patrick’s family as well as his sisters and brothers in arms.”

Official Press Release from National Defence:

Bombardier Patrick Labrie, a member of the 2ndRegiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery based at 4th Canadian Division Support Base Petawawa, Ontario, has died as a result of his injuries during parachute training as part of Exercise SWIFT RESPONSE 19.

The tragic accident occurred around 10 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on June 17 in Cheshnegirovo, Bulgaria.

Exercise SWIFT RESPONSE 19 is a multinational training exercise taking place from June 8 to 27 in various locations throughout Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania.

A Canadian Military Police investigation has been initiated; however, no further information is available at this time.