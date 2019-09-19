Minister Savage to Meet with Energy Council - Gateway Gazette

Energy Minister Sonya Savage will attend the quarterly meeting of The Energy Council in Anchorage, Alaska, Sept. 19-21.

The council is an organization of elected legislators from 13 energy-producing U.S. states and two Canadian provinces.

“The Energy Council is a vital opportunity for Alberta to foster important relationships with government officials. I am looking forward to representing Alberta, and advancing our shared energy goals.”Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy

Itinerary for Minister*

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Delegation travels to Anchorage, Alaska

Thursday, Sept. 19

Attend Energy Council’s Executive Committee and Centre for Legislative Energy and Environmental Research

Meeting with state representatives and senators from North Dakota

Friday, Sept. 20

Meeting with senior delegates from Texas

Meeting with Alaska-Alberta energy project stakeholders

Saturday, Sept. 21

Minister addresses delegates at The Energy Council Panel Breakfast

Minister and Chief of Staff return to Alberta

Sunday, Sept. 22

Remainder of delegation returns to Alberta

*Subject to change

The total cost of economy class airfare, meals and ground transportation for the Minister, Chief of Staff and one public servant is approximately $13,300.