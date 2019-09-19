Minister Savage to Meet with Energy Council - Gateway Gazette

Energy Minister Sonya Savage will attend the quarterly meeting of The Energy Council in Anchorage, Alaska, Sept. 19-21.
The council is an organization of elected legislators from 13 energy-producing U.S. states and two Canadian provinces.
“The Energy Council is a vital opportunity for Alberta to foster important relationships with government officials. I am looking forward to representing Alberta, and advancing our shared energy goals.”Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy
Itinerary for Minister*
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Delegation travels to Anchorage, Alaska
Thursday, Sept. 19
Attend Energy Council’s Executive Committee and Centre for Legislative Energy and Environmental Research
Meeting with state representatives and senators from North Dakota
Friday, Sept. 20
Meeting with senior delegates from Texas
Meeting with Alaska-Alberta energy project stakeholders
Saturday, Sept. 21
Minister addresses delegates at The Energy Council Panel Breakfast
Minister and Chief of Staff return to Alberta
Sunday, Sept. 22
Remainder of delegation returns to Alberta
*Subject to change
The total cost of economy class airfare, meals and ground transportation for the Minister, Chief of Staff and one public servant is approximately $13,300.
