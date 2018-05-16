Minister Sigurdson Taking Medical Leave - Gateway Gazette

During her absence, Minister Irfan Sabir will be acting Minister of Seniors and Housing.
“After experiencing unexplained symptoms for several days, last week I was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. It was not easy news to hear and certainly not what I was expecting. I am beginning a variety of treatments immediately, but at this point will not be undergoing chemotherapy.
“I am surrounded by my supportive and caring sons and I am lucky to have family and friends by my side for this entire journey.
“I am grateful to the medical professionals at the University of Alberta Hospital for their guidance and professionalism during these difficult and uncertain days.
“I will be going on medical leave and taking one day at a time. There is nothing I look forward to more than returning to the important work of the Seniors and Housing Ministry and representing Edmonton Riverview. Working with Premier Notley and our diverse, hardworking caucus is a privilege and an adventure I can’t wait to get back to.”
~Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing
“I know I speak for our entire caucus when I say how sad we are to learn of Minister’s Sigurdson’s diagnosis. The commitment and creativity she brings to her work, even on the toughest days, is inspiring. We are all keeping her and her family in our thoughts as she works towards recovery.”
~Rachel Notley, Premier