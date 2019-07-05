Minister Sohi Announces Support for Fair and Just Coal Energy Transition - Gateway Gazette

Nisku, Alberta – Western Economic Diversification Canada

By supporting communities, we can create a healthier environment, new economic opportunities, and a more sustainable future. This is why the Government of Canada is committed to ensuring the transition to a low-carbon economy is fair for workers and communities.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced funding of $4,489,100 through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) for four organizations in Alberta and five in Saskatchewan. This funding supports skills development and economic diversification activities to help communities in both provinces successfully transition to a clean growth economy. The CCTI announcement took place at the Community and Operations Centre in Nisku.

The challenge of climate change requires Canada to transition our economy and, in particular, our energy system to one that is more sustainable. This is why, through Budget 2018, the Government of Canada committed $35 million over five years for skills development and economic diversification to support communities affected by the phase out of coal-fired electricity.



Quotes

“A clean environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand. Today’s investments are helping to grow a healthy and sustainable clean economy—one that will help keep Canadians working in well-paying jobs with new employment, business support, and training programs.” – The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada



“As we build a clean energy future, our government is committed to leaving no worker and no family behind. The projects announced today will support coal workers and their communities through skills development and economic diversification activities, creating new economic growth opportunities.” – The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods



Quick facts

In 2016, coal generated approximately 9 per cent of electricity in Canada but was responsible for 72 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the electricity sector.



In February 2018, the Government of Canada announced amendments to regulations to phase out traditional coal-fired electricity generation by 2030.



In response to the Task Force on Just Transition for Canadian Coal Power Workers and Communities, the Government of Canada intends to: Create worker transition centres (funded through Budget 2018); Explore new ways to protect wages and pensions; and Create a $150 million infrastructure fund, beginning 2020-21, for impacted communities, administered by Western Economic Diversification Canada and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.





Related products

Associated links