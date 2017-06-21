Minister of Veterans Affairs Announces Planned Extension of the Contract with VETS Canada

Canada’s women and men in uniform have served our country with bravery, honour and dignity—putting their lives at risk to protect the values we cherish most. Our Veterans deserve our greatest recognition and respect for their service.

The Honourable Kent Hehr announced June 1oth that they plan to extend the contract with Veterans Emergency Transition Services (VETS) Canada until March 31, 2018.

Veterans Affairs Canada’s contract with VETS Canada to provide outreach services and assistance to Veterans in crisis was scheduled to expire in May 2017. The Department recognizes the value of this service and is working to put measures in place to ensure ongoing outreach and assistance to at-risk Veterans. Until that work is finalized, VETS Canada will continue to deliver outreach services to this vulnerable population.

VETS Canada services include in-person, online, and telephone assistance to help Veterans who are homeless or in crisis with securing temporary shelter, referrals or related support including access to Government of Canada programs and benefits.