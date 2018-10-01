Minister’s Seniors Service Awards Recipients for 2018 - Gateway Gazette

The Minister’s Seniors Service Awards (MSSA) recognize exceptional volunteers and outstanding organizations.
Across the province, dedicated Albertans volunteer their time to brighten the lives of seniors and build their communities while countless organizations work tirelessly to provide much-needed supports and services.
Minister’s Seniors Service Awards Nominees from Southern Alberta
Minister’s Seniors Service Awards nominees from Calgary and the surrounding area received nomination certificates at a community celebration in Calgary.
L-R/F-B: Ariel and Elam Fung with their family, Minister Irfan Sabir, Kit Bright, Jean Langdon, Dorothy Asuchak, Kalam Chan, Viginar Lui, Pauline Mathezer, Keith Summer, Dolores Dercach, Darlene Johnson-Brown, MLA Anam Kazim, Waqar Manzoor, Della Robertson, Peter Khu, MLA Robyn Luff, Kulbir Singh Kalkat, Mohan Singh Sidhu, John Godsman, Jim Swift, MLA Cameron Westhead
Minister’s Seniors Service Awards Nominees from Northern Alberta
Minister’s Seniors Service Awards nominees from Edmonton and the surrounding area received nomination certificates at a community celebration in Edmonton.
L-R/F-B: Anne Windsor, Gladys Lucas, Kanwarjit Singh Grewal, Margaret Roskewich, Guest, Ruth Dubitz, Ed Roskewich, Shaama Centre, Diane Hodgson, Minister Oneil Carlier, Phyllis Bradford, Henry Wawrzonek, Delphine Hayes, MLA Christina Grey, MLA Bruce Hinkley, Stella Bott, MLA Heather Sweet, Sardara Singh Dhillon
Minister’s Seniors Service Awards Nominees from Central Alberta
Minister’s Seniors Service Awards nominees from Red Deer and the surrounding area received nomination certificates at a community celebration in Edmonton.
MLA Kim Schreiner, Tony Connelly Singer, MLA Bruce Hinkley, Dawna Morey, Tony Connelly Singer, MLA Barb Miller, Dolores Dercach, Tony Connelly Singers, Albert Schermers, Tony Connelly Singers
