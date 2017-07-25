Ministers tour affected areas with BC counterparts, announce Red Cross donation and tax relief measures for wildfire evacuees

Vancouver, British Columbia

Government of Canada

Saturday, federal ministers Ralph Goodale, Harjit S. Sajjan, and Carla Qualtrough met with British Columbia Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth and Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development Doug Donaldson to discuss joint efforts to respond to and recover from the ongoing wildfires in the province.

The Government of Canada commends the Government of British Columbia for funding direct financial support to wildfire evacuees through the Canadian Red Cross. The Government of Canada today committed to match this support, through a donation to the Canadian Red Cross, in an amount equivalent to the total dollar amount being paid to every registered wildfire evacuee households throughout the evacuation period.

Ministers also announced that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has implemented emergency tax relief measures to support Canadians whose primary concerns during this time are their families, homes, and communities.

Ministers visited the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre, a hub of the province’s wildfire response, and toured evacuation centres in Prince George and Kamloops. After flying over affected areas, ministers observed the on-the-ground response, and expressed thanks to the many first responders, military personnel, volunteers and charitable organizations contributing to the operation. They were also briefed by municipal officials and Canadian Red Cross personnel at the Prince George and Kamloops evacuation centres.