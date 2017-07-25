Ministers tour affected areas with BC counterparts, announce Red Cross donation and tax relief measures for wildfire evacuees

Vancouver, British Columbia
Government of Canada
Saturday, federal ministers Ralph Goodale, Harjit S. Sajjan, and Carla Qualtrough met with British Columbia Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth and Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development Doug Donaldson to discuss joint efforts to respond to and recover from the ongoing wildfires in the province.
The Government of Canada commends the Government of British Columbia for funding direct financial support to wildfire evacuees through the Canadian Red Cross. The Government of Canada today committed to match this support, through a donation to the Canadian Red Cross, in an amount equivalent to the total dollar amount being paid to every registered wildfire evacuee households throughout the evacuation period.
Ministers also announced that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has implemented emergency tax relief measures to support Canadians whose primary concerns during this time are their families, homes, and communities.
Ministers visited the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre, a hub of the province’s wildfire response, and toured evacuation centres in Prince George and Kamloops. After flying over affected areas, ministers observed the on-the-ground response, and expressed thanks to the many first responders, military personnel, volunteers and charitable organizations contributing to the operation. They were also briefed by municipal officials and Canadian Red Cross personnel at the Prince George and Kamloops evacuation centres.
“I want to thank Ministers Farnworth and Donaldson for facilitating today’s tour so that my colleagues and I could assess the response first hand from the perspective of those on the front lines. Today’s commitment of funding for the Red Cross demonstrates that the Government of Canada is committed to provide all possible assistance to fight the inferno, keep people safe, make the evacuations as tolerable as possible, and support recovery moving forward. Together we will work towards resolution, building back better, and addressing the challenges of long-term mitigation of potentially devastating events like this one in the future.”
– The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
“The Canadian Armed Forces is always ready to support Canadians in times of crisis. They responded swiftly to the Government of British Columbia’s call for assistance, providing professional and capable support. Throughout today’s activities, I was extremely proud to see firsthand how well our military members have been working with first responders in the service of citizens in need.”
– The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence
“As Chair of the Ad Hoc Cabinet Committee on Federal Recovery Efforts for 2017 BC Wildfires, I will continue to work with my colleagues towards addressing both the short and long-term needs of those affected. It was important for us to see first-hand the impact these wildfires are having on families and I would like to thank all the first responders and volunteers on the ground for helping to keep British Columbians safe.“
– The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities and Chair of Ad Hoc Cabinet Committee on Federal Recovery Efforts for 2017 BC Wildfires
“The Canada Revenue Agency will continue making every effort to support Canadians who are dealing with the devastating effects of these wildfires. Taxpayer relief provisions are available, and the Canada Revenue Agency will continue working closely with its federal partners as part of a united Government of Canada response.”
– The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue