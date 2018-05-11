Minister’s Youth Council Final Meeting of the Year - Gateway Gazette

Education Minister David Eggen issued the following statement about the final meeting of this year’s Minister’s Youth Council.

“Student voice is an important part of the education system – and our government has been working hard to engage students in our efforts to make life better for Alberta students.

“This weekend, I had the pleasure of meeting with my Minister’s Youth Council for our final session of the year. Throughout the year, the students have participated in discussions and activities with myself and Alberta Education staff and provided valuable input on education issues that matter to them, such as curriculum development, mental health, safe and caring schools, rural education, LGBTQ2S+ issues, attendance, the province’s approach to racism, and legislation such as the School Amendment Act and An Act to Protect Gay-Straight Alliances.

“I am so proud of this year’s Minister’s Youth Council. These students have brought great insight on many education issues and initiatives. Their feedback has already made a difference and will have a lasting impact on our work moving forward.

“It has been a pleasure getting to know each and every council member and I wish them all the best as they take the knowledge they have gained back to their school communities.”

Quick facts:

Recruitment for the Minister’s Youth Council will take place annually

Selection for the 2018-19 council is currently underway

Over 300 junior and senior high school students applied to be on next year’s council. Approximately 32 will be selected, including up to eight returning members