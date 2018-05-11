Minister’s Youth Council Final Meeting of the Year - Gateway Gazette

“This weekend, I had the pleasure of meeting with my Minister’s Youth Council for our final session of the year. Throughout the year, the students have participated in discussions and activities with myself and Alberta Education staff and provided valuable input on education issues that matter to them, such as curriculum development, mental health, safe and caring schools, rural education, LGBTQ2S+ issues, attendance, the province’s approach to racism, and legislation such as the School Amendment Act and An Act to Protect Gay-Straight Alliances.
“I am so proud of this year’s Minister’s Youth Council. These students have brought great insight on many education issues and initiatives. Their feedback has already made a difference and will have a lasting impact on our work moving forward.
“It has been a pleasure getting to know each and every council member and I wish them all the best as they take the knowledge they have gained back to their school communities.”