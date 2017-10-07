Minister’s Youth Council Inaugural Meeting

Education Minister David Eggen met with his Minister’s Youth Council this past weekend.

Students on the council gathered in Edmonton September 29 – October 2.

This is the first of three sessions for the council. Students met the minister for the first time and began to provide input on education initiatives. They participated in activities and discussions with Minister Eggen and Alberta Education staff.

Topics included the School Act, curriculum development and the province’s approach to racism. Council members also worked with Alberta Education staff to develop goals and a vision for 2017-18.

“I am so pleased to be meeting with members of my Minister’s Youth Council this weekend. These gatherings are a great opportunity for students to have their voices heard. Student engagement is an important part of the education system – and I am committed to providing them with opportunities to be involved in their educational experiences.”

~ David Eggen, Minister of Education

Quick facts

Recruitment for the Minister’s Youth Council took place between February and May, 2017. Junior and senior high students from across Alberta were eligible to apply.

232 junior and senior high students applied to be on the council.

32 students, in grades 7 through 12, were selected for the council.

Council members will meet in Edmonton twice next year: Feb. 2-5, 2018 May 4-7, 2018

Recruitment for the council will take place yearly.