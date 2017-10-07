Minister’s Youth Council Inaugural Meeting

Students on the council gathered in Edmonton September 29 – October 2.
This is the first of three sessions for the council. Students met the minister for the first time and began to provide input on education initiatives. They participated in activities and discussions with Minister Eggen and Alberta Education staff.
Topics included the School Act, curriculum development and the province’s approach to racism. Council members also worked with Alberta Education staff to develop goals and a vision for 2017-18.
“I am so pleased to be meeting with members of my Minister’s Youth Council this weekend. These gatherings are a great opportunity for students to have their voices heard. Student engagement is an important part of the education system – and I am committed to providing them with opportunities to be involved in their educational experiences.”
~ David Eggen, Minister of Education