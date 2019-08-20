Miscellaneous Pedestrian Improvements to Take Place in August to Beginning of September in High River - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
Three laneways will be closed at the approximate dates below and are shown in the maps below.
Map of lane access closures:
North lane access from 8th Ave SW between 1st St and 2nd St SW to be closed from now until August 19th
West lane access from 4th St SE between 5th Ave and 6th Ave SE to be closed from approximately August 21st to August 30th
North lane access at 10th Ave SE between 5A St and 6 St SE to be closed for approximately 10 days starting the week of August 26th
Miscellaneous Pedestrian Improvements to Take Place in August to Beginning of September in High River
Turner Valley RCMP Responded to Plane Crash on Weekend
Furry Visitors Brought Smiles to Residents at the Rising Sun Longterm Care in Black Diamond
10th Annual Kidney March: RME is Back in a Big Way