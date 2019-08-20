 Miscellaneous Pedestrian Improvements to Take Place in August to Beginning of September in High River - Gateway Gazette

Miscellaneous Pedestrian Improvements to Take Place in August to Beginning of September in High River

By Contributor

Aug 20

Sidewalk and curb installation and remediation, as well as crosswalk installation.

Three laneways will be closed at the approximate dates below and are shown in the maps below.

  • North lane access from 8th Ave SW between 1st St and 2nd St SW to be closed from now until August 19th
  • West lane access from 4th St SE between 5th Ave and 6th Ave SE to be closed from approximately August 21st to August 30th
  • North lane access at 10th Ave SE between 5A St and 6 St SE to be closed for approximately 10 days starting the week of August 26th

Map of lane access closures:

