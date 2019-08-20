Miscellaneous Pedestrian Improvements to Take Place in August to Beginning of September in High River - Gateway Gazette

Sidewalk and curb installation and remediation, as well as crosswalk installation.

Three laneways will be closed at the approximate dates below and are shown in the maps below.

North lane access from 8 th Ave SW between 1 st St and 2 nd St SW to be closed from now until August 19 th

Ave SW between 1 St and 2 St SW to be closed from now until August 19 West lane access from 4 th St SE between 5 th Ave and 6 th Ave SE to be closed from approximately August 21 st to August 30 th

St SE between 5 Ave and 6 Ave SE to be closed from approximately August 21 to August 30 North lane access at 10th Ave SE between 5A St and 6 St SE to be closed for approximately 10 days starting the week of August 26th

Map of lane access closures:

