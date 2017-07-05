Missing Calgary Senior: Flock

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance to locate a missing senior, Kelly FLOCK.

FLOCK, 68, was last seen at a restaurant in the 2700 block of 34 Avenue S.W., on Thursday, June 22, 2017. He has not been seen or heard from by his family since and this is out of character for him.

It is believed FLOCK may be travelling on a dark-coloured road bicycle.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’8” tall, approximately 165 pounds, with a slim build, grey hair and blue eyes. Photos of FLOCK and his bicycle are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

FLOCK suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, causing concern for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously be contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

