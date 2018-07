Claresholm RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing resident.

Maureen Pearl Broadhead was last seen on Saturday, July 7 at 1630 hrs in Claresholm, Alberta at the Claresholm Centre for Mental Health and Addictions.

Caucasian female

36 years

170 cm (5′ 7″)

79 kgs (175lbs)

blonde hair

hazel eyes

She uses a cane for mobility as she is a double leg amputee.

She was last seen wearing:

Black and coloured dress.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maureen Broadhead is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).