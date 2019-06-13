MLA Leela Aheer (Alberta Minister of Culture) leads the Rocky Mountain Symphany Orchestra - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Minister of Culture, MLA Leela Aheer (Strathmore-Chestermere) leads the RMSO in O Canada at their Dress Rehearsal on June 8, 2019 in Strathmore.

The Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra seeks to grow and serve communities of Orchestral Music lovers in small towns in the Shadows of the Rockies by delivering engaging Orchestral experiences in unique ways and places.

“If your kids are dancing in the aisles at an RMSO Concert, we know one thing for sure: We’re doing our job properly.”

The Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra was born in June 2016. By March 2017, the Orchestra received its Alberta Non-Profit registration as the Rocky Mountain Symphony Society. In January 2019, the Rocky Mountain Symphony Society was granted Charitable Status.

