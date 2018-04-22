MLA Pat Stier Announces Retirement - Gateway Gazette

To the residents of Livingstone-MacLeod and all Albertans.

Following the upcoming UCP Annual General Meeting in May, new local UCP constituency association boards will be formed and the business of organizing for the process of selecting candidates for the 2019 election will begin.

In that regard, by the time the election is called in 2019, I will have served seven years and completed two terms as the MLA for Livingstone-Macleod. Considering that fact and the enormous amounts of time spent away from home as an MLA, my age, health, future local business opportunities and retirement, I have decided NOT to allow my name to stand as a provincial nominee contestant for 2019.

With this early announcement, it is my hope that this decision will help to provide for a full open, non-impeded nomination contest for the riding, along with a maximum amount of time for the 2019 candidate campaign. Throughout this period, I will continue with supporting our Leader Jason Kenney, the Caucus and the party in preparation for the next election, along with my regular duties as the MLA, assisting my constituents and as the UCP Caucus Critic for Municipal Affairs.

Since the mid 1980’s, as a local community leader, and later as a Councillor in the MD of Foothills, I have enjoyed working with residents, communities, municipal governments, and provincial ministries. Now almost 30 years later and six years after being elected provincially, I continue with that passion today, in my role as the MLA for Livingstone MacLeod and as the Municipal Affairs critic for the United Conservative Official Opposition.

Provincially speaking, it has been an amazing experience. In 2005, I first became involved in the local PC association, then transferred to the Wildrose party, where I served over a period of eight years as constituency director, president, provincial director, and eventually as a Wildrose MLA where I had held four key portfolios.

Several significant events have occurred since my first election in 2012 with 16 Wildrose colleagues, compared to six years later with 24 now serving as United Conservatives. There have been four different Premiers, I have served under four leaders, have experienced two separate leadership contests, plus I survived the floor crossings of 2014, where I decided to stick to my principles and remained allegiant. Just five months later, I managed to become reelected in the snap election of 2015. More recently in 2017, I was honored to be appointed as a member of the negotiating committee for the Unity discussions between the Wildrose and PC parties, which created the new United Conservative Party. Suffice to say, it has been quite a ride!

Retirement is a significant change for a person to consider and as I look forward to the next phase of my life, I wish to say that it has been my honor and privilege to serve the residents as the elected representative for this fabulous region of the Province.

~ Pat Stier, MLA for Livingstone-Macleod