MLA Pat Stier Debates Bill 8 - Emergency Management Amendment Act, 2018 - Gateway Gazette

By Pat Stier, MLA

MLA Pat Stier participated in a debate earlier this week with the Minister of Municipal Affairs. They were debating Bill 8 the Emergency Management Amendment Act, 2018 in Committee of the Whole. Bill 8 includes a number of amendments to the Emergency Management Act (EMA) including:

Clarifying liability when individuals ignore a mandatory evacuation order.

Clarifying that the dispute resolution mechanism is responsible for deciding compensation amounts, not whether applicant is eligible for compensation.

Improving local authority’s ability to declare local state of emergency.

Standardizing roles and responsibilities of a local authority’s Emergency Advisory Committees (EACs).

Standardizing the roles and responsibilities of municipalities’ local Emergency Management Agency (LEMA).

Enhancing regional collaboration in responding to emergency.

Ensuring municipal elected officials and staff are trained, prepared, and knowledgeable of their assigned roles in an emergency.

Ensuring that Alberta’s communities are prepared to respond to emergencies and disasters.

Requiring municipalities to conduct training exercises to test their emergency management plan.

These amendments were largely in response to issues and concerns that were received in response to a string of large-scale disasters going back to the 2011 Slave Lake fire including the recent Kenow wildfire in southwest Alberta.

The debate can be read in Hansard