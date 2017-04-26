MLA Schneider Questions Minister on Agrifood and Agribusiness Carbon Tax Costs

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Little Bow MLA David Schneider questioned the Environment Minister on the impact of the NDP government’s carbon tax on agrifood and agribusiness in Alberta.

“Minister, this is serious. If you truly are supportive of the agribusinesses, will you stand up for them and fight your caucus to exempt agrifood producers from the carbon tax?

The exchange can be viewed here.

