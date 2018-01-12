Mobile Christmas Tree Chipping in Okotoks

Please leave your Christmas tree at the curb or back alley (where you place your carts) on January 8 for pick-up between January 8 and January 19. The Town will be collecting and chipping them onsite. Watch for signs in your neighbourhood.

If you missed the tree collection, you can self-haul your tree to the drop-off location at the north-east corner parking lot at the Operations Centre 100-1118 North Railway Street.

Trees with ornaments, wires, plastic or placed in plastic bags, will not be picked up or accepted at the chipping site.

Alternatively, you can cut your tree up and place it in the green organics cart.

