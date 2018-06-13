More Access to Autism Services for Kids, Families - Gateway Gazette

A facility in south Edmonton will serve more than 200 families, ensuring that they have timely access to autism services and supports.

The Alberta government is providing a $1.25-million grant to Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton to support their purchase of a facility in south Edmonton. This will allow the organization to expand its services to more than 200 families from across northern Alberta.

“Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton is making life better for children and families dealing with autism and developmental disorders by giving them the tools to help overcome barriers and experience the fullness of life. As government, we are proud to support Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton and Albertans across the province who will benefit from improved access to programs and services.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The funding will also help address a lack of specialized site-based services, giving the organization more capacity to provide direct supports to children and families dealing with autism and other developmental disorders. An additional 45 professional and support staff positions will be hired to support this work.

“Since 2004, Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton has been working to ensure that children and their parents have the resources they need to succeed. This investment by the Alberta government will help us continue to offer the on-site pre-school programming, diagnostic services, group programs and summer camps that help kids reach their potential, and the respite services, counselling supports, workshops and educational opportunities to help parents help their children.” ~Terri Duncan, executive director, Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton

Along with the southside location, which has been in operation since 2016, Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton provides family-centred services through the Maier Centre in west Edmonton. The organization also provides distant service delivery of workshops and educational programming to assist children and families in rural areas across the province’s northern region.

Quick facts