More Mental Health Services for Calgary Families - Gateway Gazette

More families will have access to supports for anxiety, depression and stress thanks to funding to expand services at the Calgary Counselling Centre.

The Alberta government is providing $566,000 to the centre to expand its community-based counselling services in Calgary and the surrounding rural areas, including Indigenous communities.

“The work of the Calgary Counselling Centre makes such a difference in the lives of so many children, youth and families. Our government is proud to support this life-changing work, and will continue to strengthen mental health services and help connect Albertans to the supports they need.” ~Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

Each year, the Calgary Counselling Centre helps more than 54,000 individuals, couples, families and youth in the Calgary area. This funding means an additional 1,120 Albertans – half of whom are expected to be children and youth – will be supported by the centre.

“This funding will increase capacity for counselling and supports for children, youth and adults living in Calgary, in surrounding rural areas and nearby Indigenous communities. We are pleased to be part of the solution by increasing counselling services and piloting new strategies in the use of virtual technology.” ~Robbie Babins-Wagner, CEO, Calgary Counselling Centre

“Calgary Counselling Centre helped my children without any wait time after a traumatic event. When the time was ready to put our family back together so we could function as better parents, the Children of Divorce program at the centre provided an enjoyable and effective therapy for all our family members. Everyone tells you how to get a divorce, no one tells you how to positively navigate a non-typical relationship for the children without feeling like it is a minefield.” ~Rhian Wight, former client of Calgary Counselling Centre

The Calgary Counselling Centre will pilot the use of virtual technology to link people outside of Calgary and in nearby Indigenous communities to counsellors, resources and mental health treatment. It will also work with the Calgary Foothills Primary Care Network to help connect clients with a family doctor for ongoing care.

This grant is part of the government’s ongoing work to strengthen addiction and mental health services following the Valuing Mental Health review. The grant directly addresses needed supports for priority populations, including children, youth and families, people with complex mental health issues and addiction, and Indigenous communities.