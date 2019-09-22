More Nurse Practitioners to Improve Access to Care - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro announces support for more nurse practitioners in Alberta.
The nurse practitioners will work in Primary Care Networks and medical clinics in communities where many patients don’t have a family doctor or have difficulty accessing them.
“We’re delivering on our campaign commitment to add more nurse practitioners, to give people in underserved communities more access to primary care and other health services. Nurse practitioners are valuable, skilled health-care professionals, and we look forward to working with them to strengthen our publicly funded health system.”Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health
As experienced registered nurses with advanced education, the nurse practitioners see and diagnose patients in the community, and can provide annual checkups, order tests and prescribe medications. They will work with patients from underserved populations, increasing access to care for Indigenous people, adolescents with mental health needs and for people with chronic conditions, such as diabetes or cardiac disease. Some will also be hired to work on weekends and evenings, when medical clinics are traditionally closed. This can help reduce unnecessary visits to hospital emergency departments.
“Given the recent findings of the MacKinnon report, the Nurse Practitioner Association of Alberta looks forward to continuing to work on innovative and cost-effective models of health-care delivery with the government. As a nurse practitioner, I am pleased to see the expansion of nurse practitioner roles within Primary Care Networks – roles which allow nurse practitioners to work to their fullest potential with each member working to their unique scope. This announcement also allows Albertans to select the best primary care provider to meet their health needs.”Anne Summach, upcoming vice-president, Nurse Practitioner Association of Alberta
Recruitment begins soon for new nurse practitioners across Alberta, including: