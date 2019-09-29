More Public Input Sought on ‘Talking Rural Crime’ - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Justice Doug Schweitzer has expanded his ‘talking rural crime’ tour to include more townhalls and an online survey.

The minister, who has been travelling around the province since Sept. 5 to hear people’s concerns about rural crime, continues to meet with residents, business owners, rural crime watch groups and officials.

To meet popular demand, Minister Schweitzer has extended his ‘talking rural crime’ tour for another month. Albertans can also provide their feedback in an online survey.

“I am thankful for everyone who has participated in our townhalls and meetings. Your input is essential in helping our government create safer and more secure communities. While we are adding more opportunities across the province, we understand it will not be possible for everyone to participate in person. I encourage those who are unable to attend to complete the survey so your voice is heard.”Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

The online survey is available at alberta.ca/rural-crime until Oct. 31. It covers issues such as community safety and policing, and crime-reduction matters.

New tour schedule*

Monday, Sept. 30: Medicine Hat

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Okotoks

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Fort Saskatchewan

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Camrose

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Leduc

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Maskwacîs

Friday, Oct. 25: Rocky Mountain House

Tuesday, Oct. 29: St. Paul

*Additional dates and locations will likely be added.

