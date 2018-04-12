More Savings for Energy-efficient Products - Gateway Gazette

Albertans eager to add more energy-efficient products to their homes can get their shopping lists ready, as the latest round of instant savings hits stores on April 5.

Instant savings of up to $15 per item are available in stores for many easy-to-install, energy-efficient products. Albertans can save on programmable thermostats, low-flow showerheads, smart power bars, LED light fixtures, and the newest addition to the campaign – LED yard lights with motion sensors.

“Our government continues to make it easier and more affordable for Albertans to embrace energy efficiency. Our popular programs are putting money back into households, supporting local jobs and reducing millions of tonnes of emissions – that’s a win for Alberta families, a win for the economy and a win for the environment.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister responsible for the Climate Change Office

The Instant Savings campaign is part of the Residential Retail Products Program that is being funded by $26 million from Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan over the next three years, plus $25 million from the federal government’s Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund.

“Through the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, we are investing in clean solutions that grow our economy and support a healthy environment – today, and for our kids and grandkids. This funding will help Albertans choose products that save money and energy, reduce carbon pollution, and support local business and jobs across the province.” ~Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

The length of the campaign differs from one retailer to the next and an up-to-date store locator can be found at efficiencyalberta.ca/ instantsavings.

“Being able to offer instant rebates right at the point of purchase adds a level of ease and convenience our customers really appreciate. We recognize the importance of energy efficiency, and this program is a great way for our customers to save money and energy.” ~Barry Novak, general manager, Home Hardware

In 2017, people across the province received over $24 million in instant rebates. Through the Residential Retail Products Program, Albertans bought over 9.5 million energy-efficient products last year, including:

6,861 programmable thermostats

2,146 washing machines

194 refrigerators

9.2 million light bulbs

Other eligible products

“Our previous instant savings campaigns were hugely popular with Albertans. This spring, we’re offering instant savings at 360 retail locations across Alberta. And we’ve added LED yard lights with motion sensors – a great way to reduce energy use and improve home security.” ~Monica Curtis, CEO, Energy Efficiency Alberta

Quick facts

There are several ways to save through the Residential Retail Products Program, including: