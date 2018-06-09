 More than 400,000 Unfilled Jobs in Canada: Alberta’s job vacancy rate remains steady at 2.4% in Q1 2018 - Gateway Gazette

More than 400,000 Unfilled Jobs in Canada: Alberta’s job vacancy rate remains steady at 2.4% in Q1 2018

By Contributor

Jun 09

Toronto/Calgary – The national rate of job vacancies maintained last quarter’s record high of 3 per cent, with about 407,000 private sector jobs remaining unfilled for at least four months, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB)’s latest Help Wanted report. The observed job vacancy rate – the proportion of unfilled jobs relative to all available jobs in the private sector – is still markedly up from the 2.6 per cent rate observed in the first quarter of 2017. 

“We are still seeing a high number of job vacancies, though the strong rise observed through 2017 has leveled off,” said Ted Mallett, Vice President and Chief Economist at CFIB. “Small businesses are feeling the pressure of prolonged job vacancies, especially in British Columbia and Quebec, where the record high vacancy rates are still on the rise. Affected businesses are responding with wage increases, or adjustments to their product lines or capital spending in some cases.” 

Results by province

British Columbia and Quebec’s already tight labour markets both experienced vacancy gains this quarter, bringing their rates to 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Newfoundland & Labrador, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan’s weaker labour markets led to moderate decreases in vacancy rates. 

Provinces

Vacancy rate

Unfilled jobs

British Columbia

3.8%

68,100

Quebec

3.7%

103,100

Ontario

3.2%

163,100

Manitoba

2.7%

11,500

New Brunswick

2.7%

6,300

Alberta

2.4%

38,000

Nova Scotia

2.4%

7,100

Saskatchewan

2.1%

7,200

Newfoundland & Labrador

1.6%

2,400

Prince Edward Island

1.1%

500

“Alberta’s job vacancy numbers point to 38,000 unfilled positions. This is quite a different picture from the high water mark of 66,000 vacant jobs experienced in early 2014. This paints a picture of the current economic reality and hiring intentions within small businesses,” said Amber Ruddy, Alberta Director. 

Job vacancies by industry

Rising vacancy rates in seven sectors were offset by steady or decreasing rates in six. Personal services experienced a large vacancy gain to 4.8 per cent. The vacancy rate in the construction sector also remained high at 3.6 per cent. 

Labour shortages continued to exercise pressure on wages this quarter, with companies with unfilled positions expecting to offer an average wage increase 0.6 per cent higher than those with no vacancies.

 For information on the overall results by province and industry, please consult the Q1 2018 Help Wanted report. 

About CFIB

CFIB is Canada’s largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 110,000 members across every sector and region. Learn more at cfib.ca.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

NDP Votes Against Alberta Energy Jobs and Workers

More than 400,000 Unfilled Jobs in Canada: Alberta’s job vacancy rate remains steady at 2.4% in Q1 2018

Both Kenney and Nixon Acclaimed as UCP Candidates in their Ridings

Cochrane RCMP – Massive Structure Fire Under Investigation

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Alberta Celebrates First Philippine Heritage Month Next Post NDP Votes Against Alberta Energy Jobs and Workers