Mother’s Day Shopping Blitz! Pharmasave Black Diamond

By Gateway Gazette

May 10

Mother’s Day is this weekend!

We are going to have a Mother’s Day Shopping Blitz!!

Bring your kids in to shop for Mother’s Day while the adults enjoy some refreshments. 

Friday, May 12th and Saturday, May 13th from 3:00 pm until close.

We will have tables set up with gifts for under $5, under $10 and under $20 for the kids to shop from.

We have extra staff on hand to help your little one pick out and wrap your gift as well.

 

Visit our website: Pharmasave Black Diamond

Click here for our Super Flyer Sale

