Mother’s Day is Tomorrow: How to make a kid-friendly breakfast in bed

Well known celebrity dad-turned-chef Freddie Prinze Jr. loves to be in the kitchen with his pint-sized sous chefs. Growing up in the kitchen himself, Freddie knows the importance of exposing his own kids to cooking at an early age.

For a fun, easy way to get the kids in the kitchen, this dad has cooked up a delicious recipe for a classic breakfast in bed the whole family can enjoy.

Tip: A syrup spill is inevitable, especially with kids. To easily clean up the gooey, sticky syrup, sprinkle some salt and let sit for 10 minutes. Then add a few drops of Palmolive Ultra dish soap on a sponge to wipe the spill clean.

Cinnamon Strawberry Pancakes of Power

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

• 1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour

• 1 tbsp (15 mL) sugar

• 1 tsp (5 mL) cinnamon

• 1 tsp (5 mL) baking powder

• 1/2 tsp (2.5 mL) baking soda

• 1/8 tsp (.06 mL) salt

• 1 cup (250 mL) buttermilk

• 1 cup (250 mL) strawberries, half diced and half sliced thin

• 1 large egg, beaten

• 3 tbsp (45 mL) unsalted butter, melted

• 2-4 tbsp (30-60 mL) unsalted butter or coconut oil for cooking pancakes

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Gently whisk in buttermilk and egg. When the batter is smooth, mix in melted butter.

2. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. When skillet is hot, add butter or coconut oil. As soon as it’s melted and sizzling, make pancakes a few at a time using 1/4 cup of batter per pancake. Fill a squeeze bottle with batter and get creative with some pancake art. The kids will get excited about the different shapes, and may want to make their own. Just pay attention, as these will cook fast.

3. Flip pancakes once when you see bubbles form on the top and the bottom is golden brown. Once the other side no longer feels loose or jiggly to the touch, remove from skillet immediately. For best results, try not to flip them more than once.

4. Keep warm or serve right away. Let the kids top off the pancakes with their favourite toppings. Sprinkle with strawberries and drizzle some warmed up syrup.

