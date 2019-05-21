Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month: Minister McIver - Gateway Gazette

Transportation Minister Ric McIver issued the following statement marking Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month:

“Now that the snow is gone and the May long weekend is upon us, it’s time for Albertans to think about motorcycle safety.

“As a rider myself, I look forward to motorcycle season every year. May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and I would like to remind all motorists of the role they play in keeping motorcyclists safe. Motorcycles are often hard to see and require extra room to prevent serious accidents.

“When motorcycles crash, their riders lack the protection of an enclosed vehicle and are more likely to be injured or killed. In a typical year, about 30 motorcyclists die and more than 650 are injured on Alberta roads. We have already lost three riders so far in the 2019 season.

“Drivers should keep motorcyclists in mind when changing lanes or following close behind. Riders can protect themselves by monitoring road and gravel conditions, manoeuvring with caution and always wearing protective gear. When riders and drivers respect each other, the motorcycle season is a safer one.”