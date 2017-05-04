Motorcycle Safety Tips from the Alberta RCMP

Edmonton, Alta. – May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Alberta. As the summer months approach and temperatures get warmer, roads users can expect to see an increase of motorcycles on the road. Alberta RCMP reminds all motorists that keeping our roads safe is a shared responsibility.
“Collisions involving motorcycles are a significant concern because there is a greater risk that it will result in a serious or fatal injury to the motorcycle driver or passenger,” said Inspector Steve Daley, Acting Officer-in-Charge, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “All road users have a role to play in motorcycle safety. For drivers, it means being extra vigilant, especially at intersections. Many collisions occur when a driver fails to see a motorcyclist and then turns left in front of the motorcycle. Motorcyclists should always try to position their bikes to avoid a driver’s blind spot.”
Below are safety tips for drivers and motorcycle riders.
To kick off motorcycle safety awareness month, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services attended the Alberta Motorcycle Safety Society’s (AMSS) launch event May 2, 2017 at 11:45 a.m. at City Hall Plaza. The Alberta Motorcycle Safety Society is a non-profit society that partners with the motorcycle industry, municipal and provincial governments as well as the media to promote, educate, and bring awareness to motorcycle safety in Alberta.