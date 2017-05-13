Motorcyclists and Drivers Need to Share the Road

Motorcyclists are vulnerable road users, with more than two-thirds of collisions involving a motorcycle resulting in death or injury, compared with approximately one in 10 for all collisions.

“Motorcycles are smaller and sometimes less stable than other vehicles, despite their high-performance capabilities, which means they can appear where drivers do not expect them. Drivers need to be cautious when travelling near motorcycles, while motorcyclists should ride defensively and be aware of other road users nearby.” Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

“Ride to be seen! Don’t dart in and out of traffic as drivers may lose sight of you in their mirrors.” Mark Dobbelsteyn, program director – Traffic Safety, Alberta Safety Council

Motorcycles have the same rights on the road as larger vehicles. Drivers should allow motorcycles enough space to travel in the lane and always check blind spots before changing lanes.

Motorcycle safety facts