Mount Royal Students to Capitalize on Innovation

Infrastructure funding for Mount Royal University will help students access a new innovation hub while reducing the campus’ environmental footprint.

The university will receive $5.5 million from the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada to modernize mechanical systems and develop the Social Innovation Hub. The two projects will be funded under the federal government’s Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund. These funds contribute to economic diversification and improve the environmental sustainability of the university.

Improving the lighting and air system will allow for individual room control, resulting in better management of student and academic spaces while lowering operating costs and increasing campus energy efficiency. In addition, the development of the Social Innovation Hub will provide students, faculty and community members with a dedicated space to share ideas and address social and environmental challenges.

“These significant investments help Alberta students put their best foot forward by maximizing the number of new, modernized learning spaces while also creating much-needed jobs to spur economic growth.” Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

“This historic investment by the Government of Canada is a down payment on the government’s vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation. That means making Canada a world leader in turning ideas into solutions, science into technologies, skills into middle-class jobs and startup companies into global successes.” Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

“Mount Royal University is grateful to receive this generous funding. By upgrading our mechanical infrastructure, we can create energy efficiency and reduce our environmental footprint. Through our Social Innovation Hub, we can bring students, businesses and non-profit organizations together to create positive change in our community. This funding makes it all possible.” Dr. David Docherty, President, Mount Royal University

The Government of Alberta is providing $2 million for the initiative as part of the capital plan to support infrastructure projects and renewal at the university. This will help maintain and improve campus infrastructure, benefit students and ensure the province plays a key role in diversifying our economy and creating a more sustainable future.

The province has committed to investing $734 million towards new post-secondary infrastructure projects by 2020-21, plus an additional $676 million for capital maintenance and renewal. This investment, combined with the federal government’s Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund, will generate direct economic activity and improve research and innovative infrastructure for students in Alberta.