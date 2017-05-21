Mount Royal Students Participate in Vivacity

Mount Royal University students pitching solutions for unprecedented vacancy rates in Calgary’s core

Students at Mount Royal University were tasked to find innovative ways to fill up Calgary’s increasingly empty downtown office spaces.

As part of a three-month course, students worked with Aspen Properties and Calgary Economic Development to research, test and prototype new uses for vacant office spaces. At the end of April, the results were unveiled to business leaders, policymakers and social innovators.

It’s all part of an annual initiative called “Vivacity.” The project brings together students from across six post-secondary institutions to find solutions to city challenges.

At least a quarter of Calgary’s downtown office space is now sitting empty, according to estimates, and the vacancy rate could climb to 30 per cent of the total core within the next year. Project organizers fear that a lack of job prospects may cause young people to look elsewhere to start their careers.

More information is available at vivacityyyc.com.

Source: Mount Royal University

